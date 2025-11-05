Tyrus Expects Big, Controversial Names At John Cena's WWE Retirement

Former WWE star and political commentator Tyrus has named two personalities who could be a part of John Cena's farewell match: Donald Trump and Vince McMahon.

Cena is set to have his final match on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Recent reports had suggested that US President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump could be in attendance, which Tyrus discussed on "TMZ Sports."

"Oh, the president, a 1000% [he'd be at the Cena farewell match]. If he says he's going, he's going. [It's in Washington, DC] And that's not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish," he said. "I definitely think that if the President says he's going to be there, he's going to be there because he's a fan. He loves it."

While there's likely to be pushback on Trump appearing at the show, Tyrus believes that it could be an even more momentous occasion for those in attendance if they could witness Cena and Trump together.

"You take all the whiny, baby, 'I hate the President,' all that crap [out], many years from now, when we're all old and grey and all this media bullsh*t is over, there's going to be a grandchild that be like, 'Daddy, did you talk with the President?' I said, 'I didn't talk with him, I broke bread with him.' And there's going to be someone who says, I remember where I was when John Cena and the President of the United States was there. That's not a small thing," he said. "Whether you like him, good, bad, or indifferent or not, historically, that is a feather in your cap that you will carry with you."