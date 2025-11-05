Tyrus Expects Big, Controversial Names At John Cena's WWE Retirement
Former WWE star and political commentator Tyrus has named two personalities who could be a part of John Cena's farewell match: Donald Trump and Vince McMahon.
Cena is set to have his final match on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Recent reports had suggested that US President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump could be in attendance, which Tyrus discussed on "TMZ Sports."
"Oh, the president, a 1000% [he'd be at the Cena farewell match]. If he says he's going, he's going. [It's in Washington, DC] And that's not by no mistake. He might even be in the finish," he said. "I definitely think that if the President says he's going to be there, he's going to be there because he's a fan. He loves it."
While there's likely to be pushback on Trump appearing at the show, Tyrus believes that it could be an even more momentous occasion for those in attendance if they could witness Cena and Trump together.
"You take all the whiny, baby, 'I hate the President,' all that crap [out], many years from now, when we're all old and grey and all this media bullsh*t is over, there's going to be a grandchild that be like, 'Daddy, did you talk with the President?' I said, 'I didn't talk with him, I broke bread with him.' And there's going to be someone who says, I remember where I was when John Cena and the President of the United States was there. That's not a small thing," he said. "Whether you like him, good, bad, or indifferent or not, historically, that is a feather in your cap that you will carry with you."
Tyrus on McMahon being at Cena's final match
John Cena also shares a close friendship with Vince McMahon, even after the sexual assault allegations against McMahon. Tyrus thinks that McMahon should also be at the show, pointing out how he hasn't been arrested for any crime yet.
"Again, not getting into the ins and outs of it, but I don't remember him [McMahon] being arrested for a crime. Bad husband? Sure. Weird? Definitely," said Tyrus.
Tyrus stated how McMahon played an integral part in Cena's career, and even though he doesn't think the former WWE Chairman should be shown on television, he should be present because he gave Cena the opportunity to become a star.
"Those things you have to put in perspective. And whether he [McMahon] needs to be in front of the camera, I don't know. I don't think it would be a good look, unfortunately. Although the world loves redemption. The world loves second chances and things like that. But I think in some form, his presence would probably be there because he was one of the guys who believed in Cena."
He isn't the only one who thinks McMahon will appear at Cena's final match, as WWE legend Bully Ray has also suggested that fans could see him at the show. Tyrus further called Cena the Hulk Hogan of his era, claiming that the 17-time world champion helped grow the business during his time, and that many of Cena's contemporaries owe him for putting "asses in seats."