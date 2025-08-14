Bully Ray Suggests John Cena Retirement Match Could Be Vince McMahon's WWE TV Return

Bully Ray has discussed the possibility of Vince McMahon appearing with John Cena on his final night in WWE.

Ray pointed out how McMahon was seen briefly in the tribute to Hulk Hogan on WWE, which he thinks is an indication that McMahon could return.

"You know the WWE hasn't really mentioned Vince. You haven't seen his image or heard his name. However, in the video package that the WWE put together honoring Hulk Hogan, they did show an image of Vince McMahon raising Hulk Hogan's hand. Now, some of you might be saying, 'Well, it's just one image in a montage of hundreds of images.' But it all starts somewhere," he said on "Busted Open After Dark."

Ray stated that the documentary about Hogan featured McMahon extensively, which got him wondering whether fans could see McMahon on WWE television. He then touched upon how, if WWE were to bring him back, McMahon could feature alongside Cena in his last appearance.

"The reason why is Cena's last match will be in Boston or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie is the one who truly gave John his opportunity because she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus, but John and Vince have remained friends through everything. If Vince were to come out in that moment to give John his final farewell, I think the people would like to see that or would embrace it, and maybe for that moment in time, forget about all of the things that are going on in real life with Vince."

Ray believes TKO and WWE will monitor the reaction to McMahon's appearance in the documentary and ascertain if it would be a good decision to bring him back.