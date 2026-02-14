Rob Van Dam Used To Complain About Common WWE Production Decision: 'It P***ed Me Off'

Though he'd later make a return, Rob Van Dam's initial WWE run lasted from 2001 until his release in 2007. In addition to bringing over a lot of fans from his time in ECW, Van Dam won over an entirely new audience in that span with his high-flying offense. Speaking on a livestreamed episode of his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," RVD revealed that he felt the company could've better highlighted his skills on TV.

"I used to complain when I was in WWE," Van Dam said. "For whatever reason, they used to always switch the camera right before impact. It p***ed me off!"

Van Dam wasn't sure if the company's production team was attempting to cover for weak-looking attacks, or to make the genuine impacts look softer. Either way, the end result made Van Dam feel like his efforts weren't being optimally showcased.

"A lot of people wouldn't notice," Van Dam stated. "You might not notice, but me – I always notice, because I'd be watching for those kicks. Like I'd remember, 'Man, I want to see what that top rope sidekick to Test's face looks like, man. I know I got Test – that had to have looked f***ing good.' And then I go to watch it and then right before my foot hits, it [cuts to] the camera behind him."

Without revealing exactly who he discussed the issue with, Van Dam repeated that he used to complain about the tactic to figures in WWE. The wrestler felt pride in how his offense looked and felt at the time that the company was most likely trying to avoid showing how unrealistic other performers made things look.

Looking back, though, Van Dam thinks it's equally possible that the company was trying to tone down the violence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.