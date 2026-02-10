Rhea Ripley Qualifies For Women's Elimination Chamber Match On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley earned the second place in the incumbent Women's Elimination Chamber, beating Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile in a triple threat during "WWE Raw."

The three women were competing to find out who will join former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the bout, the winner of which will challenge either the Women's Champion or Women's World Champion – depending on who Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan chooses – at WrestleMania 42.

Valkyria looked to have her place in Chicago booked after hitting the Nightwing to Nile in the middle of the ring, going for the cover and reaching the count of two; Ripley broke up the pin and wiped Valkyria out with a running knee. Nile then rolled out of the ring while Ripley followed that up with a Riptide to Valkyria, securing the winning pinfall after nine and a half minutes.

After the match, commentary placed emphasis on the performance of Nile despite coming up short. She has not won a match on "Raw" since beating Zelina Vega in October 2024.

With her win, Ripley will be competing inside her second Elimination Chamber match. Her first appearance in the structure came in 2022 for the opportunity to challenge the Raw Women's Champion at WrestleMania 38, being the penultimate elimination for eventual winner Bianca Belair.