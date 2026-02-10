Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Didn't Wrestle CM Punk In WWE

In 2011, WWE seemingly set up a feud between CM Punk and Kevin Nash, with several promo segments between the two. Oddly, the men never clashed and instead both took on Triple H instead. In an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash commented on the feud with Punk and why they never ended up having a match.

"When I was supposed to wrestle CM Punk after I cost him the belt, he said something that p***ed off Paul [Levesque]," the veteran explained. "Something with him and Stephanie [McMahon], and it wasn't on script and it p***ed Paul off. And Paul came back and basically said: 'You're not wrestling Punk, I am, I'm beating that motherf***er.' Like, he was that hot!"

Nash then added that he knows how heated Triple H can become and expressed that his old friend has never been a pushover and this wasn't a case of him acting out.

"Basically like: 'Oh, okay. Kliq rules.' Like: 'You want to f***ing, you want to pull them out and measure them? Here we go! Suck on that!'" he later added, before pivoting to the current state of the relationship between the two since Punk's WWE return. "But I know how much Paul cares for him now ... And what it took to bring him back and everything that happened, and Paul to trust Phil with everything he's done, and vice-versa for each other and their relationship."

Nash then expressed an important thing many outside of pro wrestling don't understand, according to him.

"When you gotta make money and make music together? F***ing how quick that dissolves." Nash pointed out.

