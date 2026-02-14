WWE's Becky Lynch Loves Using Monikers Because She 'Hates' Her Ring Name

Throughout her WWE career, Becky Lynch has been known to use several nicknames, including "The Irish Lass Kicker," "The Man," and "Big Time Becks." However, while many wrestlers use monikers to elevate their character, the Women's Intercontinental Champion uses them to get away from her own name, as she recently explained in an interview with "Nick Viall" alongside Seth Rollins that she dislikes Becky Lynch, and prefers her real name.

"I'm a big fan of a moniker because I hate my name," she stated. "I love Rebecca Quinn. Rebecca Quinn rocks. What a great name. Lynch, it just doesn't roll off the tongue ... I was way more often on the chopping block. So, they I came up with names that I thought were super cool and then they kept saying no. And then eventually they just got like a combination of Becky and an Irish name and Lynch was one of the ones that they approved. And I kind of wanted to keep a bit of my own name ... I didn't feel like I could push back. So I was just like okay."

Rollins added that WWE didn't want any of its talent using their own names or titles from their previous characters, explaining that the company wanted to own every aspect of their personas. "The Visionary" reflected on trying to sell WWE his independent wrestling name, Tyler Black, knowing that fans would recognize it, but the promotion declined his offer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nick Viall" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.