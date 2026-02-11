Shiloh Hill Finds Machete, WWE NXT NA Title Match In GM's Office

After an impressive showing in the seven-man ladder match for the NXT Championship last week that was ultimately won by Joe Hendry, "WWE NXT" newcomer Shiloh Hill will square off with Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship next week. The match was made official in a backstage segment on Tuesday by new general manager Robert Stone.

Stone was talking to Hill, who was wearing a Jason Voorhees-inspired hockey mask and holding a machete, when they were interrupted by the NA Champion. Stone said he wanted to start off on the right foot with Page, and Page said he could do that by helping him surpass a record he is close to beating. Page explained he's one match away from having the most successful defenses in one North American title reign, and he needed Stone's help to break the record.

The general manager said that Page had defeated a long list of names on "NXT," and said he had a call with TNA later on, but Page was adamant he fought someone from "NXT," not TNA or AAA. Page then turned down a match with Miles Borne, and Hill walked back into the office to retrieve the machete he left behind.

Stone made the match official for next week, which both men accepted, Hill giddily waving around the machete.