Sol Ruca Earns WWE NXT Women's Title Shot, To The Chagrin Of Zaria

Sol Ruca pinned Kendal Grey in a tag team match also involving Zaria and Wren Sinclair during "WWE NXT," earning herself a future opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship

Interim General Manager, Robert Stone, made it his first order of business to book the tag match between ZaRuca and the Wren-QCC on Tuesday, with the caveat that the one who gets the fall will further get a shot at Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship.

That competition played into the bout too, with Zaria stopping Ruca from getting an early pin and thus preventing her from getting the opportunity. They then argued as Grey and Sinclair regained control of the bout.

Zaria got back in control to work over Grey before she made the tag out to Sinclair, Zaria being forced to tag back out to Ruca who was still on the receiving end of offense from Sinclair; Ruca created some space and went to the top rope only for Zaria to tag herself back in, prompting another argument broken by Sinclair's dropkick to Ruca.

Zaria looked to be on the home stretch and primed for a title opportunity before getting sent back into her corner, inadvertently tagging Ruca back in before hitting her finisher on Sinclair and going for the cover. Ruca, the legal competitor, followed up with a Sol Snatcher to Grey and similarly made the cover, getting the winning pinfall to the ire of her tag team partner.