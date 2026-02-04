Sol Ruca, Zaria, And Others Set For WWE NXT Women's Title Contender Tag Match

A new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship will be determined next week on "WWE NXT," after the brand's new interim general manager, Robert Stone, made a tag team match with a unique stipulation official on Tuesday's episode.

Champion Jacy Jayne, flanked by Fatal Influence, called out Sol Ruca during the show, as it was Ruca who eliminated her during the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday. Jayne was answered by Ruca's tag team partner, Zaria, however, who said she was going to make things happen for herself, as Ruca always has opportunities handed to her.

That brought out EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey, who faced Jayne, and lost, after winning the Women's Iron Survivor match at Deadline, and her tag partner, Wren Sinclair. The pair argued with Zaria and Zayne, and out came Ruca, who threw her own name into the mix, while taking shots at Zaria. The team has been on the rocks for weeks, and Ruca's inclusion in the Rumble did not help things on Tuesday.

Amidst the arguing, Stone came out and set up a tag team match for next week, pitting ZaRuca against WrenQCC. He said whoever gets the pinfall for their team will be the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.