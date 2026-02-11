Brie Bella Wasn't Originally Going To Do Daniel Bryan 'Yes Kicks' At WWE Royal Rumble

When Brie Bella returned to WWE for the first time in four years in the Women's Royal Rumble last month, she not only received the loudest crowd reaction out of any star in the match, but arguably of the entire night in Saudi Arabia. To capitalize on her momentum, Bella broke out the "Yes Kicks," which originated from her real-life husband Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE. That said, although fans were thrilled to see the "Yes Kicks" again, she explained on the "Nikki & Brie Show" that she initially wasn't going to perform the move.

"I wasn't going to do the 'Yes Kicks' at all. I was like, no, I want to do of course my missile drop kick, Brie Mode knee. I said, I really want to concentrate doing tag team stuff with Nikki and a producer brought up, they're like, 'Why don't you do the 'Yes Kicks?' The crowd will love it.' And I'm like, 'Will they? I don't know.' And I go, 'Honestly, I don't really feel it.' I haven't done the 'Yes Kicks' forever," she explained. "I finally decided, you know what? I'm gonna do it. Maybe it was like four hours before the show ... I was so nervous to do the 'Yes Kicks' cause they're obviously my husband's, and I can't do them like him and I didn't want to fail him."

Bella also explained that it was the first time in eight years that she had taken a long international flight, admitting that she was delirious by the time the event started at 10:00 p.m in Saudi Arabia. That said, she stated that the crowd reaction for her return gave her the energy she needed.

