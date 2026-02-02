Backstage Update On Brie Bella's WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return

In 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella surprised fans when she returned to WWE not as a one-off, but as an official member of the "WWE Raw" roster making semi-regular appearances. Based on a new report, it seems that her sister and fellow Hall of Famer Brie is poised to do the same.

According to PWI Elite, WWE has internally added Brie Bella to the Raw roster, just days after she unleashed "Brie Mode" in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble. As of now, it is unclear if Brie's reported return to active competition will yield an appearance on tonight's episode of "Raw," which emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. So far, three segments are confirmed for the show: a WWE Women's World Championship match between Raquel Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan celebrating her Women's Royal Rumble victory, and Roman Reigns, the Men's Rumble winner, marking his own return to WWE's red brand.

During her 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, Brie unloaded a series of "Yes!" kicks to Rodriguez before helping Nikki to her feet. Together, Nikki and Brie then eliminated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, respectively, though their celebration was rather short-lived as Lash Legend simultaneously removed the twin sisters from the field afterward.

Excluding the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match in which she eliminated Nikki, Brie last wrestled for WWE in 2018 as a part of six-woman tag match alongside Nikki and Ronda Rousey on "Raw." She later accompanied Nikki to her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Rousey at the inaugural WWE Evolution event.