WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/6/2026

"WWE SmackDown's" ratings have taken a dip since the beginning of the new year, with the show falling below the one million viewer threshold for three consecutive episodes in January. For the go-home show before the Royal Rumble, "SmackDown" drew 1.2 million viewers, which was the program's highest total of 2026, but because of how the show has performed it recent weeks, it was uncertain if the blue brand would manage to capitalize on its momentum following the event. However, with the road to WrestleMania officially underway, "SmackDown" not only increased its viewership last Friday, but recorded its highest number in five months.

According to Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV, "SmackDown" averaged 1,459,000 viewers, which is the biggest audience the show has pulled in since the September 5 edition of the program. "SmackDown" also posted an 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the first time the show has drawn above the 0.30 mark all year. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership was up by 16%, while the 18-49 demo increased by 21%. Additionally, "SmackDown" was able to improve its viewership despite going head-to-head with seven NBA games, and the Opening Ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which aired on the east coast at 8:00 PM.

Although "SmackDown" impressed on Friday night, the show's total viewership has decreased by 9% since this time last year. However, more concerning is the program's decline in the 18-49 demo, which is down by 27% since February 2025. For the next two weeks, "SmackDown" will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to Olympic coverage, so it's likely that viewership will drop due to the show being on a different channel. Otherwise, it remains to be seen if "SmackDown" will continue to build its audience with WrestleMania on the horizon, or if last Friday was simply a one-off.