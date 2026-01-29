WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/23/2026

"WWE SmackDown" still failed to hit a million viewers for its January 23 episode, but the blue brand was still number one on cable for the night. The go-home show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event also saw a slight drop in viewership from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the January 23 "SmackDown" drew an average of 943,000 viewers, a three percent drop from the January 16 episode of the show. The show was up in the ratings, however, drawing a 0.22 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographics, up five percent from the previous week's 0.21.

"SmackDown" was down 12 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 1,068,000 viewers. Compared to last January, the show was down 31 percent from 1.48 million viewers. The rating for the show was also down 15 percent from the trailing four weeks' 0.26, and compared to last year, "SmackDown" was down a whopping 45 percent from the average 0.44.

The go-home show saw a confrontation between the four men who would go on to compete to become number one contender for Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton brawled to end the show, following Zayn's interference during Priest and Williams' match.

Elsewhere on the show, the MFTs, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated the Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. On the women's side of the tag division, Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James came out on top in a triple threat match to become new number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.