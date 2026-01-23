WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/16/2026

"WWE SmackDown" fell slightly in viewership, that was already below a million viewers, and fell more so in the ratings for its January 16 show, an episode that saw a triumphant Drew McIntyre make his first appearance as Undisputed WWE Champion after dethroning Cody Rhodes in their Three Stages of Hell match a week prior. Fans also learned who may go on to challenge McIntyre for the gold at the Royal Rumble.

According to Wrestlenomics, the January 16 edition of the show drew an average of 968,000 viewers, down just two percent from the previous week's average of 990,000. The show earned a 0.21 in the ever important ages 18-49 demographic, down 19 percent from last week's 0.26 rating.

The episode was down 10 percent in the trailing four weeks viewership average of 1,074,000, and down 29 percent in viewership from this time last year. In terms of the show's rating, it was down 19 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 0.26 and down 43 percent from this time last year's rating of 0.44.

As WWE gets on the Road to WrestleMania, starting with the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on January 31, it looks increase viewership over that one million mark for its blue brand, and the most recent episode could have lost viewers who decided to tune in live via Netflix by VPN or other means. It was determined on the January 16 show that Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, and Damian Priest will battle in a four-way match at Saturday Night's Main Event to earn the shot at facing McIntyre for the gold at the Rumble.