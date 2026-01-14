WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 1/9/2026

WWE SmackDown slipped below the million mark in the average overall viewership for the January 9, 2026, show, a drop from the previous week's audience.

The second SmackDown of 2026 saw viewership fall to an average of 990,000, which is only the third time it has dipped below one million over the past year, according to "Programming Insider." The number represents a 16% decline from the previous week, while it's also 13% less than the current four-week average for the show, as per "Wrestlenomics." The show, despite being #2 for the night in the 18-49 key demographic ratings on cable, also saw a fall from the previous week, with last week's show garnering an audience of 0.26 compared to 0.28 the previous week. The College Football semi-final between the Hoosiers and Oregon topped the charts for the night, with a rating of 2.17 and 17 million viewers.

The January 9 episode of SmackDown was the brand's second show since returning to a three-hour format. Held in Berlin, Germany, the show featured three title matches, including both the men's and women's United States Championships, with Carmelo Hayes and Giulia successfully defending their titles.

The final hour of the show was commercial-free and culminated in a Three Stages of Hell main event between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, in which Rhodes lost the championship following interference from Jacob Fatu. This coming week's show will also be taped and will air from London, England, and will include a host of qualifier matches to determine the No. 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.