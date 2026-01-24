Giulia And Kiana James Become No. 1 Contenders To WWE Women's Tag Titles On SmackDown

Women's U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James are the new Number 1 contenders for the women's tag titles after defeating former tag champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair and the team of Nia Jax and Lash Legend on "SmackDown".

The action started off hot among all the teams, but Bliss got the advantage when she took out everyone while Flair celebrated in the ring. Legend and James put Flair in a vertical suplex while attempting a double suplex, but Flair reversed it into a double DDT. James landed powerbombs on Flair and Jax. As James and Flair traded blows, Jax pounced James. Bliss connected with a DDT on Jax. Giulia landed a missile drop kick on Jax. Legend breaks up a Sister Abigail attempt with a Big Boot. James landed a 401K on Jax. Legend took James down with a right hand, but Bliss took Legend down. She reversed Bliss into Lash Extension, but Flair broke up the pin with a spear to Legend. James took advantage and pinned Bliss to win, making her and Giulia the number one contenders.

Giulia became the women's U.S. Champion for the second time just a few weeks ago. She has the opportunity to become a double champion when they face the winner of RHIYO and Judgment Day. The winner of that match will be determined tomorrow night on "Saturday Night's Main Event".