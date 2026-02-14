Rob Van Dam Appreciates That This WWE Star Wrestles With 'Conviction'

With more than 35 years under his belt in the pro wrestling industry, Rob Van Dam has just about seen it all, but he still keeps up with the modern product. According to Van Dam on a live edition of "1 Of A Kind," the more familiar he becomes with WWE star GUNTHER, the more Van Dam feels that GUNTHER possesses something special.

"He looks like a good heel and he's got people talking," Van Dam said. "He seems like he's got conviction in his vibe, his moves, his attitude, his everything. He exudes conviction and I think he's a good heel."

Van Dam's initial impression of GUNTHER was that he didn't have too much to offer beyond his brutal chops. Now that he's had more exposure, however, Van Dam thinks the Austrian has a great deal of potential. Van Dam recently learned that GUNTHER isn't a new addition to the industry, as he spent plenty of time paying his dues on the independent scene, including wrestling some of Van Dam's peers. The WWE Hall of Famer said that learning this increased his level of respect for GUNTHER.

The live podcast was recorded days before GUNTHER wrestled AJ Styles at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, seemingly bringing Styles' career to an end (at least within WWE). Since then, GUNTHER has entered into a feud with Styles' former tag team partner, Dragon Lee, though he'll undoubtedly find himself in another storyline as WWE WrestleMania 42 approaches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.