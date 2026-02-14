R-Truth Wants To Perform Song With Popular Rapper At WWE WrestleMania

Before R-Truth became one of the most beloved WWE stars of all-time, he pursued a career in music where he focused on building his profile as a rapper. Although Truth would eventually become a full-time professional wrestler, he continued to integrate music into his presentation on-screen, with rapping his own theme song being a staple of his character. However, arguably the biggest music opportunity of Truth's career is on the horizon, as he revealed on the "Nikki & Brie Show" that he recorded a song with American producer Metro Boomin and is pushing to perform it at WrestleMania.

"I know y'all know who Metro Boomin is right? Future's producer. He and I got a song. We done it already and that would be dope to do WrestleMania. And we talked about it a little bit, performing at WrestleMania would be almost like I hit the jackpot. You're looking at somebody who came from a pipe dream ... to come full circle now to where we're talking about I've done so much good music, to perform at WrestleMania would be like almost the chef's kiss."

Truth continued to explain that he didn't have much direction in life when he burst onto the rap scene, but was glad that he fell in love with professional wrestling, as music was the only other career path that he envisioned for himself.

