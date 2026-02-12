The Young Bucks Beat Rascalz And A Returning Private Party To Earn AEW Tag Title Shot

Three teams were looking to earn themselves a shot at FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the February 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The Young Bucks in front of their home state fans, The Rascalz who have yet to be beaten since joining AEW in January, and a returning Private Party who haven't competed since losing the titles to The Hurt Syndicate in January 2025. After a three way match that was worked at a frantic pace, it was Matt and Nick Jackson who walked away with the victory and a title shot in their back pockets.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen might have been gone for over a year, but they looked like they hadn't lost a step in the early going, with both men reminding The Young Bucks of their matches from the past. With that said, Desmond Xavier and Myron Reed made their presence felt throughout the bout, with Reed in particular looking to impress as this was in-ring debut for AEW. All three teams busted out all the stops to get the better of each other, but in the end it was The Young Bucks who found themselves in the winning situation, delivering Superkicks to Kassidy, Reed, and Xavier, before catching Quen with a BTE Trigger to give them the win.

After the match, FTR made their way down to the ring to confront The Young Bucks, stating that they have cemented their legacy as the greatest tag team of all time, while Matt and Nick have to settle for second place. Matt had enough of Dax Harwood's trash talk and gave him a Superkick, with Nick beating down Cash Wheeler, but before they made their way to the back, Matt and Nick made sure to give Stokely Hathaway a sign of what's to come by threatening to Superkick him out of his wheelchair.