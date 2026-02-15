Mosh Of The Headbangers Recalls Advice Given By Future HOFer After First WWE Match

Attitude Era tag team, The Headbangers, were the embodiment of heavy metal culture in the 90s, while at the same time essentially being an answer to the question: What if Beavis and Butt-Head formed a metal band and became a tag team in WWE?

Despite their wild presentation, Mosh claims that they caught the attention of none other than Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who had some memorable advice to share with them.

"Our very first match that we had as 'The Headbangers' under that part-time contract, when we got done, the Godwins were actually standing there and came over and shook our hands," he recalled during an appearance on "What Happened When?" "And then Bret came over and kinda pulled us to the side and gave us a couple of tips right off the bat. So, we kinda felt like we belonged right away."

"When we signed our first contract, it was a part-time contract, but before then, that was in November of '96...I started in June of '93, July of '93 I was in the ring of WWF, getting beat up in a squash match," Mosh continued, noting that for the first three-and-a-half years of his career, he and Thrasher were mainly enhancement talent.

"The deal was, for us, it was TV, we were guaranteed $500 a night for TV, and we were going to TV, and they paid for our transport," he recalled. "Then we started getting ourselves over, and then they put us on some House Shows, and then got House Show money...Out of all the guys on the part-time contract, [Thrasher] and I were the only guys that ended up signing full-time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.