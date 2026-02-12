Rikishi Has A Bold Prediction For Jacob Fatu's WWE WrestleMania 42 Match

Jacob Fatu has been quickly rising up in the rankings since his debut in the promotion, and since his return has been making Cody Rhodes' life miserable while gently positioning himself for a rivalry with reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre. While many fans are of the opinion that Rhodes will end up crushing the opposition at the Elimination Chamber after winning his way into the match, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi doesn't think "The American Nightmare" will be the one to make it to WrestleMania.

"I'm gonna go out on a limb; I don't know nothing ... I'm seeing Jacob versus Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania for the belt, and then the belt switches hands," Rikishi boldly claimed during an episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast. "He's in tip-top shape. His mind is clear. He's over that hump about, okay, I'm a WWE Superstar now."

In theory, Rikishi won't have long to wait to learn the truth of his prediction. Rhodes will take on Fatu, as well as recent WWE title contender Sami Zayn, in a triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Rikishi also emphasized how Fatu made his way from requiring government assistance to supporting himself and his family to now being a WWE star.

"I'm seeing the kid from EBT to WWE – anything in between, that don't matter now. I mean, you're looking at the guy, he's wrestling the world champion at one time," the veteran added about Fatu's progress in WWE. "I mean, it don't get no better."

