Trick Williams On WWE NXT Rival Carmelo Hayes: 'I Think There's A Mutual Respect'

The on-screen relationship between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams has been a bumpy one, with the two going from friends, to rivals, to one-off allies. In the present day, they both reside on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, and according to Williams, they seem to have finally found a neutral ground.

"I mean, we cool. It ain't beef, it ain't love," Williams told "No-Contest Wrestling" when asked about his relationship status with Hayes. "Last time I seen him on screen, we did a tag match together. I think there's a mutual respect. Shout out to Carmelo Hayes, man. He is that once in a generation type talent. The things he does in the ring is amazing. You know what I mean? I do think that we're very different in how we approach the game. I feel like he deserves his flowers. I think he's a great talent. I wish nothing but the best for Melo. But yeah, we just different. He does his thing. I do mine."

As Williams alluded to, he and Hayes briefly reunited last September for a tag team match at the special homecoming edition of "WWE NXT." Together, they defeated former WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, known as DIY.

Currently, Hayes reigns as the WWE United States Champion with several successful title defenses already under his belt. Meanwhile, despite being a newer member of the "SmackDown" roster, Williams has made it clear that he is eyeing the brand's top prize, the Undisputed WWE Championship. Since Williams' call-up to WWE's main roster a few weeks ago, the two have yet to cross paths in the ring.

