Triple H Reveals Official Poster For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

On Saturday, February 28th, WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, which will be the first Premium Live Event held in the state since CM Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023. Since then, the "Best In The World's" real-life wife AJ Lee returned to WWE this past September, and with both competitors being scheduled to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber in their hometown of Chicago, they were made the cover stars for the official poster of the event.

"For the first time in over 30 years, @WWE takes over @UnitedCenter. #WWEChamber live Feb. 28 on @espn & @netflix.

Outside of non-televised events or house shows, the last time WWE held an event at the United Center was SummerSlam 1994. Additionally, the last time that Punk was individually featured on a WWE PLE poster was for Hell In A Cell 2012, while Night Of Champions 2013 was the last time Lee was seen on an official print for a pay-per-view.

At the Elimination Chamber, Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Lee will be looking to strip Becky Lynch of the Women's Intercontinental Title. So far, Randy Orton and LA Knight have earned the opportunity to fight inside the men's chamber, while Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley have qualified on the women's side. With 2026 Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns choosing Punk as his challenger for WrestleMania 42, whoever emerges victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber will fight for Drew McIntyre's Undisputed WWE Championship at the event. At this time, Liv Morgan, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, has yet to decide which world champion she will challenge at WrestleMania.