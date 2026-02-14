Upcoming Episode Of WWE NXT Reportedly Being Moved To Performance Center

An upcoming taping of "WWE NXT" initially scheduled to take place at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, February 24 is reportedly being moved back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where the company usually holds its weekly developmental television tapings. According to PWInsider, the show is being moved back to Orlando due to a local permitting issue.

The official announcement from WWE is expected in the coming days, according to PWI. The outlet also reported that the permitting issue impacts WWE production trucks that had traditionally parked in a lot next to Center Stage. The parking area was sold, making it less feasible and more difficult for broadcast production, and would also require additional permits for staging.

While the event page is still live on Ticketmaster, the main page announces the event has been canceled by the event organizer. According to the website, those who have purchased tickets don't need to do anything, and a refund will be issued to the original method of payment within two to three weeks.

In addition to the various house shows "NXT" puts on throughout Florida, the Tuesday show will be on the road for various upcoming episodes, including on March 17 from 713 Music Hall in Houston Texas and March 31 from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, which is being advertised as "WWE NXT: Roadblock." Tickets remain available for both events.

No matches had been announced for the now-canceled Atlanta show, but next Tuesday, February 17, North American Champion Ethan Page will defend his gold against Shiloh Hill. Elsewhere on the show, Hank & Tank, the Vanity Project, OTM, and The Culling will face off in a number one contender's fatal four-way match to determine who gets the next shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.