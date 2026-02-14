RHIYO Women's Tag Team Championship Defense Ends In Carnage On WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Lash Legend, but the match ended in chaos on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. The match even started out slightly chaotic, when "RHIYO" interrupted a promo segment of Tiffany Stratton's, one that Jax and Legend had already got involved in.

The women had a good back-and-forth match going, with the crowd initially chanting "this is awesome." At one point, SKY jumped off the back of Jax in the corner, to take out Legend. SKY tagged in Ripley, who got into a slug fest in the middle of the ring with Legend. Ripley tried to hit a hurricanrana off the ropes, but Legend overpowered her to get to Jax.

"The Irresistible Force" met SKY in the corner, but Ripley lifted her up for a powerbomb. SKY hit an Over the Moonsault, but Legend got in the ring to send Ripley crashing on top of her partner to break up the count. At that point, Legend seemed to have had enough, and sent SKY crashing into the ring post, then slammed her onto the commentary desk. She attempted to get under the ring for something, but Ripley hit her with a dropkick, and the referee called for the bell.

The women brawled in front of commentary and Legend got back under the ring to get a table and the heels set it up on the outside. Legend and Jax got Ripley on the table and Jax went to the ropes, but Ripely escaped and SKY took Jax out. SKY ended up spearing Jax through the ropes, sending them both through the table, but Legend ran Ripley through the ring barricade.