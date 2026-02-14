Alexa Bliss Pins Zelina To Qualify For Women's Elimination Chamber On WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss defeated Zelina Vega and Women's United States Champion Giulia during "WWE SmackDown" to secure the third place in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Bliss took the advantage in the later stages of the match, getting the better of both Giulia and Vega and making attempted covers on the pair of them for two-counts. All three found their way up the top rope, with Vega hitting a German Suplex to Giulia as she was looking to plant Bliss, leaving her at the top rope to climb down and recover.

Giulia and Vega got into a striking exchange that Bliss then interrupted, setting Giulia up for Twisted Bliss only for the United States Champion to get her knees up. Vega hit Code Red to Giulia and went for a cover broken up by Bliss.

Giulia hit the Northern Lights Bomb to Bliss and went for a cover broken up by Vega. Kiana James got involved on the behalf of Giulia, getting a right to the face before Vega sent Giulia out to join her. Vega then went for a tope suicida to the both of them, but got caught in a Sister Abigail DDT for Bliss to get the winning pinfall.

Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley qualified during last week's "SmackDown" and Monday's "WWE Raw" respectively, with Bliss qualifying for her fourth Elimination Chamber match – having won the inaugural Women's Elimination Chamber match in 2018.