Cody Rhodes Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Despite Drew McIntyre's Best Efforts

Cody Rhodes will join Randy Orton and LA Knight in the Elimination Chamber at the end of the month after defeating Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn on "WWE SmackDown," despite Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's best effort to help Zayn to victory.

Fatu got Zayn out of the ring early in the match so he could focus on Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" hit powerslams on both of his competitors and tried to pin Zayn off a Disaster Kick. Fatu then tried to pin Zayn off a running moonsault, but the battle raged on. Zayn hit an exploder and geared up for a Helluva Kick on Rhodes, but was intercepted by a Fatu superkick.

Zayn countered a Cross Rhodes, and Rhodes countered a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Zayn hit the move on the second try. Fatu dodged a Helluva Kick and went up top but Zayn caught him with a rollup, and Fatu barely kicked out.

Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter on Zayn, but Fatu threw Rhodes out of the ring. He hit a moonsault on Zayn, but as he went for the pin, McIntyre ran into the ring and hit him with a kick right to the head. McIntyre took out Fatu with a power bomb through the commentary desk. Back in the ring, he hit a Claymore to Rhodes and pulled Zayn on top of him for the cover, but the referee was outside of the ring and made the count a second too late.

Zayn hit a Helluva Kick on McIntyre, but turned around into a Cross Rhodes. Rhodes pinned Zayn for the victory.