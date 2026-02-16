Logan Paul Reveals Which 1970s WWE Hall Of Famer He's Been Studying

It might surprise some people to learn that Logan Paul has been a professional wrestler for only four years considering how naturally he's adapted to the world of WWE. Already a former WWE United States Champion, Paul has been one of the only celebrities to fully transition into the world of wrestling and not just stick around for more than one show, but actually be good enough to main event Premium Live Events and win championships.

Despite his fame outside of wrestling, even Paul knows he needs to learn somehow, and during a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown," Paul revealed that there is one WWE Hall of Famer he takes a lot of inspiration from. "Got to learn from the greats. I've been studying actually, Superstar Billy Graham..." Paul said. "There are so many greats that have graced the WWE and there's a lot to learn, and there's called 'Steal Like An Artist,' and I think it's an interesting book because it's essentially saying like allow yourself to be influenced by those who are great and then make it your own. I try to do that with a lot of my predecessors."

"Superstar" Billy Graham is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time and is one of the reasons why WWE is in the position its in today. Vince McMahon Sr. even chose him to be the man to end Bruno Sammartino's second reign as the then WWWF Champion in 1977, with Sammartino holding the title for nearly four years. Graham's character was also seen as the template to what Hulk Hogan's character would become in WWE during the 1980s, which ultimately led to the boom in popularity that resulted in the first WrestleMania in 1985, something that wouldn't have happened without Graham's influence on the business.

