Logan Paul On Winning The WWE United States Title, Says He's 'Gonna Be The Best'

This past Saturday at WWE's premium live event, Crown Jewel, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new WWE United States Champion. The win marks the first title reign for the social media star. Since then, Paul has spoken with the Daily Mail about how he will be the "best" champion.

"It's crazy," he said. "I really don't know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn't really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off, and [the] next thing I know I'm fighting Rey Mysterio for the U.S. championship and I won it." Paul went on to say, "It feels amazing. I'm shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best." Paul did acknowledge that he'd have to continue to "work really hard."

It was on October 14, when after he defeated Dillon Danis in the final round of their exhibition boxing match, Paul announced he was going to return to WWE because he wanted the United States Title held by Mysterio. Paul's match at Crown Jewel was his first one since he defeated Ricochet at SummerSlam.

Also, during the interview, Paul spoke about last year's Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"I had an opportunity to do it last year at Crown Jewel against Roman [Reigns] and I did amazing. I'm still a rookie, I've been doing it for a year and a half, so imagine if I dedicate a little time to it."

Reigns, of course, this year at Crown Jewel faced LA Knight.