TNA's Chris Bey Shares Positive Video Update More Than A Year After Neck Injury

It's been over a year since former Super X Cup Winner Chris Bey suffered a grievous neck injury. Bey was injured in an October 27, 2024 match against The Hardys. There have been slow and steady updates from Bey. Luckily, on the former TNA World Tag Team Champion's 30th Birthday, he had some good news for fans.

Roughly one year after Bey posted an update seeing him take tentative steps, Bey is now doing full-on jumps in the gym, posting a video showing off the progress he's made with agility and mobility, since his 29th birthday.

"God is good," Bey wrote in a post on social media. "1 year ago today I was taking my first steps unassisted and posting to the world about my injury. The support has been overwhelming and I can't describe how I feel other than grateful. From that moment on I walked independently, no matter the distance, 1 step at a time. Thank you all for walking with me. Time to jump into the next chapter."

There is no word on whether Bey is even considering a return to the ring, as the injury was so severe that many were afraid he wouldn't walk again, let alone wrestle, but Bey's positive update is likely to buoy the spirits of TNA fans.

Bey has not been completely absent from TNA during his recuperation, as he made an appearance at October's Bound For Glory event, where the former X Division Champion announced the record attendance for that night's show in Long Island, NY.