TNA Star Chris Bey Reflects On Nine Months Since Broken Neck

It was only a year ago when TNA's Chris Bey seemed to be on the rise, in the midst of his third reign as TNA Tag Team Champions alongside ABC partner Ace Austin. Tragically, things took a turn for the worst just three months later, when Bey suffered a broken neck attempting to reclaim those Tag Titles against the Hardys. The wrestling world subsequently rallied around Bey, and despite not being able to walk for several months, Bey posted video of himself walking in February, and later walked to the ring during a tribute show held in his honor in March, in one of the more inspiring scenes wrestling has witnessed in 2025.

Bey has largely remained quiet since then as he continues his road to recovery, but decided to break that silence on Sunday to mark it being the 9 month anniversary of when he suffered the injury. Taking to X in the evening, Bey briefly reflected on it all, while also expressing gratitude to everyone.

"9 months ago today I broke my neck," Bey tweeted. "Am I the first wrestler to break their neck on a neckbreaker? Either way, grateful to be alive. Love you all."

Though Bey's progress has been remarkable, any hopes for an in-ring return remain a ways off, and Bey has admitted that he was content with the idea that his career was over early on in the recovery process. Nevertheless, the 29 year old has kept open the door about one day wrestling again, even suggesting that he could take several years off before making a comeback some time in his mid-30s.