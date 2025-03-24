WWE's Karrion Kross Shares A Moment With TNA's Chris Bey At Benefit Show

There were not many dry eyes in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Sunday, when Future Stars of Wrestling held a benefit show for injured TNA star Chris Bey. The show saw the wrestling world come together, with stars from TNA, AEW, and WWE all wrestling on the card in the name of helping Bey, who appeared before the crowd and walked down to the ring to a large ovation following the main event between Karrion Kros and Hammerstone.

It wasn't long after Bey made it to the ring that another special moment happened for both him and Kross. X user Wrestle Knight posted footage from the FSW show of Bey walking over to Kross and the two sharing a long embrace as Kross' valet and wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, watched on. The two exchanged words before Kross, fighting back tears, once again embraced Bey, just before the TNA star cut a promo to the fans.

The emotion displayed by Kross and Bey is unsurprising given that, until last month, it was unclear if Bey would walk again. The TNA star was injured in an October 2024 match against the Hardys, when a neckbreaker gone wrong led to Bey suffering a neck injury that temporarily left in paralyzed. After months of uncertainty, wrestling legend Rob Van Dam revealed that Bey had regained some mobility in January, and a month later Bey posted a video of him getting out of a wheelchair and walking. Though he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, Bey has not ruled out a return to the ring at some point, a miraculous feat given fears some had about his condition.