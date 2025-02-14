Injured TNA Star Chris Bey Posts Video Of Himself Walking Despite Paralysis Diagnosis

Chris Bey suffered a serious neck injury at the end of October 2024. The former TNA World Tag Team Champion was left paralyzed after a freak accident in the ring. Various efforts by those within the wrestling community have been funding Bey's recovery and they all received a bit of great news. In a new video, posted to X (formerly Twitter) on the former X Division Champion's 29th birthday, Bey can be seen getting up from a seated position and walking forward, completely unassisted.

"I've had an incredible support system," Bay wrote in the social media post, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the love and support the wrestling community provided following the harrowing incident. The TNA star had no use of his arms or legs following the incident. Bay says he was able to go home from his lengthy hospital stay in December of last year. Bey thanked TNA, his tag partner Ace Austin, and his girlfriend for all of their help throughout the process.

"Today you see me celebrating life and taking the steps they said would be unlikely," Bey concluded, thanking God for his progress. "Will I ever wrestle again? Never say never. I'm just so grateful to be alive. I don't know what my purpose is but I know there's something meant for me to do...This will be the Greatest Story Ever Told. I love you all."

Thank You Greatest Story Ever Told pic.twitter.com/UgWQYg3DnD — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) February 13, 2025

The news comes after WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam mentioned that Bey's mobility had been returning, with the former WWE Hardcore Champion certain that Bey would one day return to the ring.