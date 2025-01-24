WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Gives Update On Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

Last October, Chris Bey suffered a severe neck injury while wrestling The Hardy Boyz at a "TNA Impact" taping. The former TNA Tag Team Champion subsequently underwent emergency surgery at a Detroit-area hospital, with a GoFundMe later being set up for recovery-related expenses and any other potential financial burdens. Bey's surgery was said to be successful. Details of his healing, however, have been relatively scarce, until now.

On a recent episode of the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam provided a positive update on Bey's condition. "Chris Bey happens to live very close to us. Katie [Forbes] and I went and visited him because he made it home. He was stuck in the hospital for like two months," RVD said. "He had a match, if you don't know, with the Hardy Boyz. I know very little about it, but they were going for a move that didn't work out safely and Chris broke his neck. Then he was paralyzed.

"... He is much better than I imagined and much better than he was when he was paralyzed. He's not [paralyzed] anymore, and he's getting everything back," RVD added. "He's going to make a comeback too, a full comeback, I'm sure of it, but it's going to be a long journey. We'll probably check in with him a lot because, like I said, he lives really close."

Since sustaining his injury, a number of wrestlers have shown support for Bey. The likes of Adam Copeland, Cody Rhodes, Matt Hardy, and Mercedes Mone have contributed toward his GoFundMe campaign. Meanwhile, former WWE Champion CM Punk dedicated his recent "WWE Raw" win over Seth Rollins to Bey along with musician Chad Gilbert.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.