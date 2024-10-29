WWE, AEW & Indie Wrestlers Contribute To GoFundMe For Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

TNA star Chris Bey reportedly suffered a very serious neck injury at the recent "TNA Impact" tapings from Detroit, Michigan. To aid in what could be a lengthy road to recovery, a GoFundMe has been set up in Bey's name, with several wrestlers across different promotions donating to the cause. The GoFundMe was started by a person identifying as a close friend of Bey's, and reads "Chris Bey ultimate finesser TNA superstar was injured during a [TV taping] this fundraiser is to help him recover and to ensure all his fans show some much needed support! ... [Bey] needs to recover without the stress of money and funds ... All funds will be hand delivered to Chris Bey! Let's do this as a team of fans and supporters of this living legend!"

The support campaign has set a $30,000 goal, and is already close to reaching the target, currently sitting at $29,548 with 228 donations, as of this writing. Among some of the wrestling personalities who've donated to Bey's relief so far are:

Matthew Hardy: $3000

Chris Jericho: $2500

Cody Runnels: $2000 (Cody Rhodes)

Matthew Cardona: $1000

Justine Varnado: $888 (Mercedes Mone)

William Ospreay: $1,000

Joe Hendry: $500

Bryan A Alvarez: $200

Michael Cuellari: $1,000 (QT Marshall)

Donovan Danhausen: $200

Raj Dhesi: $1,000

Joseph Janela: $100

Kevin Kesar: $3,000 (Karrion Kross)

Christopher Dijak: $50

Patricia (Jordynne Grace) + Jonathan Gresham: $1,000

Nic Nemeth: $2,000

Christopher Daniels: $100

Following his injury, which occurred during a tag team match involving partner Ace Austin against The Hardy Boyz, Bey was rushed to a Detroit area hospital where he received an MRI and underwent subsequent surgery. Bey, who is reportedly beloved in the TNA locker room, generated an outpouring of online support, with TNA's AJ Francis starting a "Pray 4 Bey" hashtag. TNA noted that Bey was in good spirits following surgery, and already joking and talking shop. Wrestling Inc wishes Chris Bey the best with his recovery.

