Wrestling World Delivers Outpouring Of Support For Injured TNA Star Chris Bey

TNA Wrestling's Chris Bey suffered a nasty injury during "TNA Impact" tapings this weekend in Detroit, and his peers in the promotion and the pro wrestling business have sent him words of encouragement.

Bey, it is reported, suffered the neck injury during his match with The Hardy Boyz, and he had to later undergo surgery.

One of TNA Wrestling's most popular stars currently, Joe Hendry, sent his wishes to Bey, calling him one of the nicest people he's met. "We love you Chris Bey," began Hendry. "You are one of the nicest people I've ever met and an amazing human being. We are all thinking of you ❤️" Hendry also asked fans to keep Bey in their thoughts and prayers during the "Impact" taping as per those at the show.

Bey's tag team partner, Ace Austin, whom Bey was teaming with when the injury happened, posted a series of photos of them together, with a peace and heart emoji to show his support.

TNA commentator Tom Hannifan also rallied the pro wrestling world together to support Bey. "No group of people rallies around an individual quite like the pro wrestling world. Keep @DashingChrisBey in your thoughts. Support him if you can," said the former WWE broadcaster.

TNA's AJ Francis started a "Pray 4 Bey" hashtag, while AEW and ROH star Athena also offered her support, love, and prayers to the former TNA World Tag Team Champion. WWE's Big E and Nick Aldis also sent their wishes to Bey.

Sending healing vibes & all the best wishes to @DashingChrisBey. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 28, 2024

TNA star Sami Callihan reiterated what a nice person Bey is and sent positive vibes his way, as did former TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

Chris Bey is a beloved member on the TNA family and an absolutely amazing human being. All the love, prayers and positive vibes his way. Love you. pic.twitter.com/OZAtO5sbsd — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) October 29, 2024

TNA's latest health update on Bey confirmed that Bey has suffered a neck injury and undergone surgery in Detroit, and the TNA star is said to be in good spirits.

