TNA Wrestling Provides Update On Injured Stars Chris Bey And El Hijo Del Vikingo

TNA Wrestling has provided an update on the injuries to two of their stars, Chris Bey and El Hijo del Vikingo, at this weekend's "TNA Impact" tapings.

Both stars suffered nasty injuries at the tapings in Detroit, which could see them on the sidelines for a little while. TNA's update has revealed that Bey had an MRI procedure after suffering a neck injury but is reportedly in good spirits.

"Chris Bey is recovering at the hospital following surgery for the neck injury suffered Sunday night and he had an MRI procedure on Monday. He was resting in his hospital room Monday night, joking, talking about Bound For Glory and in good spirits," said the TNA statement.

The update further revealed that Bey will be in Detroit for a few days, while the doctors who treated him have also been in contact with his personal doctor. Bey has reportedly been joined by friends and family in Detroit following his surgery. The TNA Wrestling star's injury occurred when he teamed with Ace Austin for their match against the Hardy Boyz. Bey and Austin had recently lost the TNA World Tag Team titles to The System at the Victory Road pay-per-view.

TNA's update also revealed that Vikingo had suffered an injury to his right knee at the tapings, but left Detroit for Mexico in a leg brace and walking on crutches. The Mexican star will be "examined and treated" by his doctor in his home country, as per the update. The injury occurred during Vikingo's match with Trent Seven, with the match called off due to the injury. The Mexican luchador had only recently returned to the ring after another knee injury at the start of the year kept him on the shelf for six months.