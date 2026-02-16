WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/10/2026

Since the beginning of the year, "WWE NXT" has consistently drawn over 600,000 viewers per episode, with its audience peaking on January 27, when the show pulled in 674,000 viewers. Although "NXT" hasn't been able to build upon that number over the last two weeks, the show has still managed to impress despite going against stiff competition, with last Tuesday's episode being its second highest viewership of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 637,000 viewers and posted an 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 1%, but the program's most significant improvement was in the 18-49 demo, which increased by 50%. Additionally, the developmental brand managed to draw a strong rating despite going head-to-head with Winter Olympic coverage, college basketball, and the NBA.

Although "NXT" is no longer drawing numbers under the 600,000 mark, the show's viewership has declined by 17% since this time last year. Moreover, WWE's third brand has struggled to intrigue younger viewers, as its average rating in the 18-49 demo has dropped by 44% since February 2025. That said, "NXT" continues to be one of the few wrestling programs that has maintained its viewership since Nielsen introduced its "Big Data + Panel" system in September, which has negatively impacted ratings for WWE and AEW's weekly shows.

When former "NXT" stars like Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams were called up to the main roster in January, many feared that "NXT's" viewership would take a hit with some of its most popular talent leaving the brand. However, it's possible that their early success on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" has led more casual fans to checkout their old stomping grounds on a weekly basis.