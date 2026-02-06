WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 2/3/2026

Last week, "WWE NXT" brought in 674,000 viewers for its final episode of January, making it the highest number that the developmental brand has drawn since October. This past Tuesday, WWE looked to capitalize on that momentum after many "NXT" stars appeared at the Royal Rumble last weekend, but despite two title defences being advertised and a ladder match to crown a new NXT Champion taking place, the show's viewership failed to increase.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 629,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 7%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.08. Although "NXT" didn't pull in the viewers they hoped for, the brand did face stiff competition on Tuesday, with CBS' coverage of the NBA regular season drawing a 0.34 in the 18-49 demo, while the NHL loaded seven games on the night ahead of its players heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Despite "NXT" staying above the 600,000 viewer mark since the beginning of the new year, the show's total viewership has decreased by 18% since February 2025. However, "NXT's" totals in the 18-49 demo have been more alarming, with the program being down in the category by 56% since this time last year. As "NXT" continues to elevate younger talent with some of its previous stars heading to the main roster, it remains to be seen if the younger demographic of wrestling fans will follow, as WWE will be looking to improve its performance in the 18-49 demo sooner rather than later. Additionally, WWE usually relies on WrestleMania season to increase viewership for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," but time will tell if "NXT" will also see the same results for its programming.