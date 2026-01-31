WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/27/2026

The January 27 edition of "WWE NXT" saw an increase in viewership, as many of the show's competitors fought for a spot in the upcoming ladder match to determine a new NXT Champion. The episode saw two qualifier matches, yet four men advanced to the match set for February 3.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the latest episode of "NXT" saw an average of 674,000 viewers, an increase of 11 percent from the previous week's average of 608,000 viewers. The episode garnered a 0.08 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which remained unchanged from the January 20 episode of the show.

The episode of "NXT" was up 10 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 614,000 viewers. Compared to this time last year, however, the show was down 21 percent, when the average viewership was 804,000. The rating remained the same compared to the trailing four weeks, but was down 55 percent from January 2025, when "NXT's" average rating was 0.20.

Fans found out on the January 27 show that EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Joe Hendry, DarkState's Dion Lennox, and Keanu Carver will be joining former NXT Champion Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, and Sean Legacy in the ladder match on Tuesday. Elsewhere on the show, Tony D'Angelo was confronted by "NXT" General Manager Ava and said he'd reveal more about his intentions next week. DarkState's Saquon Shugers and Osiris Griffin also successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against OTM on the episode, and Jaida Parker defeated Nikkita Lyons.