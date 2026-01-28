Last Competitors Qualify For Vacant WWE NXT Title Ladder Match

The final entrants into the now seven-man ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship were determined on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, and it will be EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, and Keanu Carver joining Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, and Sean Legacy in the match next week.

After The Vanity Project was seen beside a downed Hendry backstage to start off the show, "NXT" General Manager Ava told Drake he could be in the ladder match, as she couldn't prove it was them who took out Hendry ahead of Drake's match against the former TNA Champion that was supposed to open the show. She said if Hendry was cleared, however, he would also be in the match, and Swipe Right is banned from ringside.

The first qualifying match of the night was Miles Borne against Lennox. Borne was taunted throughout the match by North American Champion Ethan Page at ringside. Page distracted Borne by sliding the title in the ring for him to use, but Borne refused, allowing Lennox to get the pin.

Carver and Andre Chase were the second qualifying match of the night. Carver dominated the match and targeted Chase's injured face after he came out in protective gear to cover his nose. Chase tried to battle back, but in the end, it was Carver to slam Chase on top of the announce desk before getting the pin back in the ring.

At the end of the show, all the competitors cut promos on one another in the middle of the ring, and Saints came out with a ladder to cut his own on the ramp. The men in the ring started brawling and as Saints climbed the ladder to grab the title in the ring, Henry's music hit and hit dropped Saints with a Standing Ovation before he was taken out by Carver.