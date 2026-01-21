Shiloh Hill And Sean Legacy Advance To WWE NXT Title Ladder Match

The next two entrants into the six-man ladder match, in addition to Ricky Saints, who declared himself for the bout, to crown the new NXT Champion were determined by two qualifying matches on "WWE NXT." Shiloh Hill and Sean Legacy will join Saints in the upcoming title match after defeating Josh Briggs and Eli Knight, respectively.

Hill and Briggs competed in the first qualifier of the night. The season two winner of "WWE LFG" fought hard to start off and did his best to keep Briggs off his feet. Briggs slapped Hill around, which only served to motivate him. Briggs dropped Hill with a big boot, followed by a chokeslam, but Hill kicked out. Hill ran into another boot and Briggs went up top, but Hill dodged the moonsault. The "LFG" winner hit a big neck breaker and got the pin to advance. After the match, Tony D'Angelo appeared to take out both men with chokeslams of his own.

The former "WWE EVOLVE" stars, now "NXT" signees, competed in the second qualifier. Legacy and Knight were evenly matched throughout much of the bout, trading high-flying offense, and Saints put over Knight numerous times on commentary. Legacy hit a standing fly, followed by a 450 Splash, but Knight kicked out. Knight rocked Legacy with a belly-to-belly into the corner, and hit a standing moonsault after Legacy rolled out of the way from one off the top rope.

Legacy got his feet up for a second moonsault, then hit a Death Valley Driver/twisting neck breaker combination to Knight for the victory. D'Angelo appeared once again and took out both men, and bounced Legacy off the commentary desk in front of Saints for good measure. The former "Don" was then arrested by "NXT" General Manager Ava's security and taken out of the arena.