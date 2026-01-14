Ava Announces 6-Man Ladder Match For Vacant WWE NXT Title

The game plan to determine the new NXT Champion after Oba Femi vacated the title following the main event of "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" was laid out on Tuesday's episode by General Manager Ava. On February 3, six men will be competing for the gold in a ladder match.

Ava opened the show in the ring with the men's roster around the ring. She told them there was no better moment than right now for the newcomers, those who felt like they had been overlooked, and others who felt as though they had been grinding forever. As she spoke, Ricky Saints' music hit and he came down to the ring. He said that he ran off the Stand & Deliver main event, as Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams are now on the main roster and he was looking forward to becoming a two-time NXT Champion. He said he'd shut up and let Ava hand the title over to him.

The general manager said that Saints deserves a title shot, but no more than any of the other men around the ring who went to her office and said the same thing. That's when she announced the ladder match, set for the February 3 edition of "NXT." She also revealed qualifying matches for the title bout would begin next week.

After Ava left the ring, the NXT roster started brawling. Former "WWE EVOLVE" talent and one of the latest "NXT" signees, Keanu Carver, came out from the back, however, and laid waste to everyone. He was the last man standing as the opening segment concluded.