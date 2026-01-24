WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 1/20/2026

As "WWE NXT" remains without a top champion following Oba Femi vacating the gold, the January 20 edition of the show saw a slight decrease in viewership, and a slightly larger decrease in ratings. The stories on the show didn't slow down, however, as two competitors for the upcoming ladder match to crown the new NXT Champion were determined.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the January 20 episode of "NXT" drew an average of 608,000 viewers, down two percent from the previous week's 618,000 average viewers. The show drew a 0.08 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, falling 11 percent from the previous week's rating of 0.09. The show is down just one percent from the trailing four weeks average of 613,000 viewers and consistent with the 0.08 average rating.

Compared to this time last year, "NXT" is down 23 percent in viewership, with the January 2025 number sitting at 804,000 average viewers. Also compared to January 2025, "NXT" is down 55 percent in the rating from last year's average of 0.20.

The January 20 show saw the debut of "The French luchador" Elio LeFleur, who lost his first shot at the North American Championship against Ethan Page. Shiloh Hill and Sean Legacy defeated Josh Briggs and Eli Knight, respectively, to qualify for the February 3 ladder match to determine a new NXT Champion. The matches were both crashed by Tony D'Angelo, who ended up in handcuffs following his beatdown of Legacy and Knight. In the main event, ZaRuca, Zaria and Sol Ruca, defeated the WrenQCC and Fatal Influence to become number one contenders for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.