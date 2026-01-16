WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/13/2026

"WWE NXT" viewership for the January 13, 2026, show fell slightly from the previous week, as did the key demographic ratings.

The show began in 2026 with an average overall viewership of 627,000, but the following week's episode — January 13 — saw it decline by a percent to 618,000, according to "Programming Insider." This was a percent increase from the trailing four-week average, as per "Wrestlenomics." The key demographic rating also decreased from 0.10 to 0.09, but like the average overall viewership, it remained higher than the show's four-week average of 0.08.

"NXT" has continued the trend of crossing the 600,000 mark, which it achieved in the final four episodes of December 2025. The show had slipped below the 600,000 mark for a few episodes in October and November before ending 2025 on a positive note. However, it hasn't hit the highs of January 2025, when the first episode of the year reached 950,000. It should be noted that the show used the old Nielsen methodology before it was changed in September 2025.

This week's show saw GM Ava announce a six-man ladder match that will take place in February for the vacant NXT Championship, a segment involving former NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker, and a singles match between Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice, where the latter secured the win. The main event featured a match between Joe Hendry and Dion Lennox in a NO DQ clash, where Hendry won the match but was also attacked by Tony D'Angelo.