WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/6/2026

Over the last three months, "WWE NXT" started to post some of its lowest viewership totals of 2025, but nearing the end of the year, the show managed to stay above the 600,000 viewer mark in four consecutive weeks. With "NXT" presenting its New Year's Evil special this past Tuesday, many projected that its viewership would continue to increase, and the program met those expectations for its first show of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 627,000 viewers and posted an 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the highest number the show has drawn in the category since November 18. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 4%, while the 18-49 demo significantly improved by 43%. "NXT" also managed to draw a strong number despite facing stiff competition on Tuesday night, with 16 games taking place between the NHL and the NBA.

Although "NXT" scored a victory in the ratings column this week, the program's viewership numbers have dropped by 22% since this time last year, when the developmental brand was averaging 800,000 viewers. Unfortunately, the 18-49 demo has taken a bigger hit since the beginning of 2025, with "NXT" being down in the category by a whopping 50%.

On Tuesday, fans witnessed the beginning of a new era with many of the brand's top stars being set to join WWE's main roster, as Oba Femi vacated the NXT Championship and Izzi Dame shockingly captured the Women's North American Title. That said, hopefully "NXT" will continue its viewership streak despite losing a lot of its star power to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."