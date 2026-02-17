Jey Uso Eyes Eventual Return To WWE Singles Division: 'I Got More To Give'

One of the most memorable scenes from season 1 of "WWE Unreal," is when Triple H informs Jey Uso that the company is ready to strap "a rocket" onto him, indicating that he will be winning the 2025 Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania. Triple H would carry out his plan to elevate Uso by having him win the Rumble and the World Heavyweight Title at the "Show of the Immortals," but according to the Jey on "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," he didn't feel like "The Game" truly handed him the reigns as champion.

"I still feel like he never did it. Like in my mind, I still feel like I got more to give, uce. I got more. I won it one time. To me, it happened so quick. It's like, I didn't feel it. But when I did have it, I did feel some different pressure that I've never felt in wrestling. Like some kind of a responsibility ... It was cool being one of the boys, but man, being the leader. Just want to move right."

Uso continued to explain that becoming the face of the brand also has additional negatives, stating that being world champion created separation between himself and the locker room at times.

"You always gonna be one of the boys, but there's gonna come a time where you not, and a lot of the boys probably will never understand that until you get in that spot ... you can't tie emotion together, cause now when it's time to go against each other, you in the backstage, now y'all shoot heated at each other. Get mad, bro. It's just business."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.