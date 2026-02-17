Penta Defeats El Grande Americano, Earns WWE Men's Intercontinental Title Shot On Raw

Penta defeated El Grande Americano to secure an Intercontinental Championship opportunity during "WWE Raw."

El Grande Americano approached Adam Pearce earlier in the show, suggesting that he should have a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce said that there were plenty of people looking to challenge for the title held by Dominik Mysterio, and eventually agreed to put him in a Number One Contendership match against an at-time undetermined opponent.

Penta was revealed as that opponent when he made his entrance, putting on a strong performance in the face of uneven odds with Los Americanos stood at ringside.

Rayo and Bravo Americano got involved in the closing stretch of the bout, getting on the apron and distracting the referee while the other attempted to pass the signature steel plate for Grande Americano to use under his mask. However, the ploy was halted by someone hiding under the ring, later revealed to be the Original El Grande Americano.

Back in the ring, Penta connected with the Mexican Destroyer to Grande Americano and got the winning pinfall. OG Americano then attempted to unmask the fallen Grande Americano, only for Rayo and Bravo to pull him from the ring and make their retreat to close the segment.