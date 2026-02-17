Je'Von Evans, Asuka Qualify For Elimination Chamber Matches On WWE Raw

Asuka and Je'Von Evans are the latest entrants into the upcoming Elimination Chamber matches after defeating Nattie and Bayley, and GUNTHER and Dominik Mysterio, respectively, on "WWE Raw." Asuka joins Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss in the structure, and Evans joins Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight.

The women kicked off the qualifier matches with some hard-hitting action. Bayley almost had the match won with an elbow drop to Asuka, but Nattie broke up the pin. Nattie hit Bayley with a German suplex on the apron, but Asuka pulled "The Low Key Legend" back into the ring to get her into the Asuka Lock.

Nattie hit a sit down powerbomb to Asuka, who kicked out, but Nattie got her into the sharpshooter. Bayley broke the hold with a running knee to Nattie and followed it up with Bayley-to-Belly to Asuka. Asuka countered the Rose Plant and got Bayley into the Asuka Lock, and Bayley tapped.

On the men's side of things, Evans and GUNTHER immediately locked up, with Mysterio wanting no part in it. He couldn't escape "The Ring General" for long, however, who bullied him around on the outside until Evans took them both out with a huge leap over the ropes.

GUNTHER was in control for a good portion of the match and at one point, power bombed Mysterio right on top of the back of Evans. At one point, Evans looked for an OG Cutter, but GUNTHER caught him and got him in a sleeper. Mysterio tried to capitalize with a frog splash and set GUNTHER up for the 619, but was hit with a clothesline instead.

Dragon Lee appeared and took GUNTHER out with the ring bell, as the pair continue their feud following GUNTHER retiring AJ Styles. With GUNTHER down, Mysterio missed a frog splash and Evans hit the OG Cutter for the win.