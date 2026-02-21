Bronson Reed Is 'Road Buddies' With WWE IC Champ Dominik Mysterio

Bronson Reed's second tenure in WWE has seen the former NXT North American Champion rise to resounding success. At the same time, WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has also risen to tremendous heights, becoming a double champion and bonafide WWE star. The two men have apparently been enjoying the ride, literally and metaphorically, together.

"We roll in different crews. He's Judgment Day. I'm The Vision," Bronson Reed said in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, noting a recent photo of himself and Mysterio traveling in a car together. "But behind the scenes, we've always been close friends...He's always someone I've gotten along with and we've been road buddies for the last three years."

Reed initially joined WWE in 2019, during which time he leaned on TMDK member Shane Haste, but was released from the company in 2021. His departure was short-lived though, as he was back in WWE in 2022. Since Reed's return, he's feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns, as well as his newly-minted bad blood with Vision cast-off Seth Rollins.

Dominik joined WWE in 2020, during the ThunderDome tapings that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since worked his way out of his father's shadow to become one of the company's top heels in the Judgment Day. Mysterio was recuperating from an injury, but returned on the February 16 "WWE Raw," where he came up short against Je'Von Evans in a Men's Elimination Chamber Match qualifier that also featured former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.